Hundreds Pack the Streets for Old Town Clovis Wine Walk

Family members and friends were able to get their grub on, shop, vibe out to music, and last but not least do some wine tasting at this year’s Wine Walk in Old Town Clovis.

With excitement on her face, Heather Frantzich, The Executive Director of Business Organization of Old Town (BOOT), said the event was successful with about over 600 people showing up.

“There’s a lot of work that goes in it and to see the response, I literally have chills as we speak — just to see also people having a good time and having some type of normalcy come back in everybody’s lives because of covid, it’s just a really gratifying feeling for everybody,” Frantzich said.

A total of 15 merchants participated in the Wine Walk and each of them had a wine vendor inside.

The wines vary everywhere from Paso Robles to Santa Maria as well as wines from our local vineyards.

“We have a huge array of different wines, we do have live entertainment along with Institute of Technology provided food along with Scoops, Bobby Salazar’s and we also have pizza for everyone to enjoy,” Frantzich said.

It wasn’t only locals who attended the event. Eric Bybee was invited by his best friend who lives in Clovis.

He drove all the way from San Jose down to the Central Valley just for the Wine Walk.

Bybee described his first time experience as “a lot of fun.” He went on to say he was able to talk to local businesses, eat snacks, and drink some good wine.

“Not a better opportunity to come down, drink some wine, see Hailey [best friend], and get to know Clovis a little bit better,” Bybee said.

Tanya Demanty who is the store owner of bauble + thread said that the Wine Walk has helped her business. She was one of the merchants who participated in the event.

“It’s been busier than I expected being the first time out since COVID,” Demanty said. “The turnout looks like it’s really good. The line’s been very long.”

She also added that people seem to be actively wanting to support small businesses with a different shift in their mentality since COVID.

Central Valley native Hallie Lopes was a first timer at the Wine Wine where she and some friends decided to be festive and wear Halloween costumes.

“I love wine, and it’s really cool because usually I have to go all the way to Paso Robles to do wine tasting,” Lopes said. “We get to be out and kinda shop at the same time.”

Winemaker and Vineyardist Steve Shoemaker for 3 Oaks Vineyard has been an active participant since its inception.

Shoemaker said what makes him come back every year is the fact that it’s a perfect time to introduce people to all kinds of different wines and he can introduce himself once again to the public.

He added it’s a blessing to be able to have the Wine Walk back.

“I think it’s a heck of a lot of fun,” Shoemaker said. “And it’s a good deal.”

Frantzich said a Spring Wine Walk will be taking place in 2022.