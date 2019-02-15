Hundreds celebrate Valentine’s at Sweetheart Dance

Heart-shaped red balloons attached to theme-decorated tables greeted guests on Sunday, Feb. 10, as they arrived for the second annual Sweetheart Dance. Hosted by the Clovis Veterans Memorial District to celebrate Valentine’s Day, the Liberty Ballroom was a mix of beautiful decorations and nostalgic music during the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Eager to learn, guests took to the dance floor as Leah Dickerson expertly taught basic swing dance steps. The tempo picked up as the Clovis Adult School Community Band, conducted by Paul Kasparian, enticed couples to the floor with favorite Glenn Miller and Benny Goodman hits like “Jumping at the Woodside,” “In the Mood,” “Tuxedo Junction,” ” Sentimental Journey,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” and others.

The family friendly event attracted a cross-section of the community.

“It’s nice that the people here are not just from a certain era,” said guest, Jeanette Couch.”Everyone’s having a good time.”

Local veteran and community service organizations provided refreshments. These organizations included: VFW Post 3225, Cecil Cox Post 147 The American Legion, Central Valley Veterans, Blue Star Moms, CenterStage: Clovis Community Theatre, Old Town Clovis Kiwanis, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 933.

The event was free; canned food donations were accepted and benefitted the Central Valley Veterans pantry. Cash donations were accepted in support of the Clovis Boys & Girls Clubs.

“We’re seeing multiple generations and ethnic groups coming together to enjoy good music,” said CVMD CEO Lorenzo Rios. “Family and fellowship is important. Veterans groups are raising funds to support other organizations…We’re promoting community and modeling behavior by example.”