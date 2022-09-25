‘Hometown Heroes’ Event Hosted by New Covenant Community Church

At New Covenant Community Church, September 24th an event was held to honor the community life of those who work right alongside citizens every day. From garbage trucks and fire trucks to tractors and ambulances, community fixtures were present in the church’s parking lot in order to get to know and feel a part of both the Fresno and Clovis communities.

With plenty of family fun, including a scavenger hunt, many came out to enjoy the festivities. When completed, the scavenger hunt, designed for families to enjoy while meeting and speaking with groups such as the Police’s K9 Unit or the Fresno City College Fire Truck, could be taken to the front of the large parking lot where families would meet with Pastor Chip and be greeted with a prize.

Pastor Chip Henderson of New Covenant Church, standing relaxed at the helm of the “Finish Here” booth, talked about how the church likes to host different events throughout the year in order to have a good time and get to know one another.

“We like to have fun events where people can come and just enjoy and have fun, get food, hang out, get to know one another.”

He did then mention that it is also a “bridge event” for New Covenant Community Church as a whole in order to reach out to possible future patrons for their church “to have people come see [them] and have fun.”

Ultimately though, Pastor Chip acknowledged that the event held Saturday was to connect the community with those daily workers who keep their communities running day in and day out. “What’s really cool is you get to walk around and like talk to some of the people that run the fire trucks and the police and just like it’s cool to be able to personally thank them and say like, ‘Dude, you know I don’t know if you hear it often enough,’ [just to be able] to say ‘Thank you for all that you do’”.

Pastor Chip culminated the experience by saying, “We want to connect the community with you know the people who are around here serving our community, we want to get them connected.”

New Covenant Church was also passing out flyers for their upcoming events which include the “Trunk r Treat” event on October 30th and their Christmas Boutique that will take place on October 29th.