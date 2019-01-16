Hokit earns Bulldog Wrestling’s first-ever Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honor

IRVING, Texas – Fresno State junior 197-pounder Josh Hokit was voted the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Monday, as selected by the league’s head coaches. This marks the first weekly award ever for the Bulldogs from the Big 12 and the first all-time for Hokit.

Hokit is a 2016 Clovis High graduate when he won the CIF state wrestling championship at 182 pounds. Also a standout linebacker and running back, he was also named Tri-River Athletic Conference Player of the Year in football his senior year when he received the Clovis Roundup Male Athlete of the Year.

He defeated No. 4 ranked Willie Miklus of Iowa State 4-2 on Sunday, Jan. 13 with a takedown in sudden victory. It was Hokit’s first win over a ranked opponent this season and the highest ranked wrestler a Bulldog has defeated this season.

“That was a big win for Josh on Sunday and it is great to be recognized by the Big 12 for his performance,” said head coach Troy Steiner.

With the win, Hokit is now 13-3 overall on the season and 2-0 in duals.

In addition to wrestling, Hokit also plays running back on the Fresno State football team finishing the 2018 season with 73 carries for 260 yards and a touchdown and eight receptions for 56 yards for the 12-2 Bulldogs.

The ‘Dogs continue their stretch of three Big 12 duals in eight days this week traveling to No. 22 Utah Valley (7-6, 0-0 B12) on Friday for a 6 p.m. PT dual in Orem, Utah before returning home to host South Dakota State (1-5, 0-2 B12) on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Save Mart Center for Staff and Faculty Appreciation Day.

2018-19 Big 12 Wrestling Weekly Awards

Date Wrestler of the Week Nov. 12 Dom Demas, Oklahoma, RFr. (141 pounds) Nov. 19 Cole Verner, Wyoming, RJr. (125 pounds) Nov. 26 Branson Ashworth, Wyoming, Sr. (165 pounds) Dec. 4 Demetrius Romero, Utah Valley, Jr. (165 pounds) Dec. 10 Dom Demas, Oklahoma, RFr. (141 pounds) Dec. 17 Taylor Lujan, Northern Iowa, RJr. (174 pounds) Dec. 26 Sam Turner, Wyoming, RSo. (141 pounds) Dec. 31 Drew Foster, Northern Iowa, Sr. (184 pounds) Jan. 7 Kaden Gfeller, Oklahoma State, RFr. (149 pounds) Jan. 14 Josh Hokit, Fresno State, Jr. (197 pounds)