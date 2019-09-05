Heroes of the Day: Hedrick’s Chevrolet

Hedrick’s Chevrolet is known for its customer service at the dealership, but outside, they are just as reliable.

Alex Rodriguez and Greg Elrod showed that commitment after recently rescuing two dogs who were trapped inside a car at the Home Depot near the Hedrick’s dealership.

On August 21, a man approached the car dealership needing assistance helping his dogs after the man had left his dogs to relax in the car with the AC on. The stop was only supposed to take a second, but the excitement from the adventure got to the dogs.

They ended up locking themselves inside of the car.

The man went to Hedrick’s Chevrolet and out came Rodriguez and Elrod who came to the rescue.

The dogs were saved, the man was relieved and the employees were hailed as heroes, rightfully so.