Head-on Vehicle Collision by Millerton Lake Leave Five People Dead

On Saturday, Feb. 5 at roughly 4:30 a.m., California Highway Patrol received numerous calls of a head-on vehicle collision on Millerton Rd. near Table Mountain Casino.

According to CHP, four men in a Hyundai Accent were traveling south on Millerton Rd. crossed over the double yellow solid line and collided with a Honda Accord with three men inside at full-speed.

Five people died and two are in critical condition as the result. Due to the impact, CalFire was called to the scene to assist in cutting through the vehicles to remove people.

CHP stated that all men in the Hyundai died and were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. Two were ejected from the vehicle.

They were identified as Marcelino Ramirez (32) of Clovis; Miguel Tijerina (43) of Clovis; John Carlin (28) of Fresno; Javier Hernandez (20) of Lemoore.

As for the Honda, the driver Ramandeep Sran (48) of Kerman, was also ejected from the vehicle for not wearing a seatbelt. One of the survivors from this vehicle is from Clovis.

CHP is suspecting alcohol to be involved.

The investigation is still ongoing, if more information comes to light, the story will be updated.