Granite Mountain Stone Designs: Old Town Open House in September

Granite Mountain Stone Design is the Central Valley’s premier full-service granite company and on Saturday, Sept. 14, Clovis community members are invited to an open-house sale at the new Old Town location on 325 Clovis Ave Suite 103, Clovis.

Dating back over 100 years, the company started with Henry Alexander. Today, the company still remains in his family and has become the largest supplier and quarrier of granite in North America.

The stone design company has over 30 quarries from Canada to the US and two local quarries at Academy Black and Sierra White. Their work is well-known throughout the country.

Granite Mountain worked on the Korean War Memorial in Washington D.C. and the Bank of America skyscraper in San Francisco.

Granite Mountain opened its doors in Fresno back in 2001 to take over a market in need for a supplier and now finds itself in Clovis.

Granite Mountain Stone Design offers the personalized service and attention to detail of a locally owned company, with the experience, state-of-the-art equipment, purchasing power (thousands of slabs imported from world-wide and kept in-stock) and expertise that can only come from the nation’s leading granite company.

Whether you work with Mark, or with one of the many other second and third generation Coldspring employees, you’re sure to work with people who are truly knowledgeable and passionate about stone.