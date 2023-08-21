Grand opening of unique new Social Club

August 21, 2023 – On Clovis Avenue between Shaw and Barstow is a building with great bones and a lot of character. It’s now home to The Backyard Social Club.

On the outside, the building is a soft beige with dark green doors—the inside feels like a secret treasure.

Walking in through the back entrance, you’ll pass through an intricate metal gate into the backyard. The yard is dotted with tables, cornhole, ping pong, a small pond, and a great big tree.

From the backyard, our eyes were drawn upwards to a window high up on the second-floor. Through that window we could see an illuminated stained-glass skylight, and we knew we were in for something special.

Once you enter the building, you’ll see what we mean about it feeling like a secret treasure.

Original wood structures combined with fresh new colors and artwork. A beautiful wooden bar reminiscent of times past. Multiple seating areas, including an upstairs loft.

The details showcase how much thought and care was put into creating this space.

There was a variety of artwork and designs painted on the walls, a pair of multicolored carousel horses affixed near the bar, a large white bison head mounted up high, old giant saw blades on the wall, and trophies as tap handles.

The Backyard Social Club has an expansive selection of local craft beers, and they also offer a fun food menu.

Clovis doesn’t have anything like this place—it really is special. Congratulations to the creators of this unique new business!