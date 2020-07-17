Governor Orders Certain Counties to Begin School Year with Distance Learning

By
Michael Ford
-

Schools in the Central Valley must remain closed to begin the school year, according to new guidelines released by the state Friday.

Gov. Newsom said counties must be off of the state’s coronavirus watchlist for at least 14 days before they can reopen.

Fresno County has been on the state’s watchlist for longer than two weeks, meaning that its schools, including those in the Clovis Unified School District, must begin the school year with distance learning as cases in the county continue to rise.

Up until Friday, California had allowed individual school districts to determine how they will reopen. 

Clovis Unified voted to allow in-person instruction with an option for online learning to families that were not comfortable sending their children to campus during its latest meeting on Wednesday.

Clovis Unified has yet to make a statement on the State’s new orders.

Michael Ford
Michael Ford
Michael graduated from Fresno State in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in print journalism. During his time at the university, he served as sports and managing editor for The Collegian, Fresno State’s student-run newspaper. In addition to the Clovis Roundup, Michael has written for The Fresno Bee, the Kingsburg Recorder and Selma Enterprise. He has a passion for sports and can be found on the sidelines at local games, bringing the citizens of Clovis the athletics news they deserve.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR