Governor Orders Certain Counties to Begin School Year with Distance Learning

Schools in the Central Valley must remain closed to begin the school year, according to new guidelines released by the state Friday.

Gov. Newsom said counties must be off of the state’s coronavirus watchlist for at least 14 days before they can reopen.

Fresno County has been on the state’s watchlist for longer than two weeks, meaning that its schools, including those in the Clovis Unified School District, must begin the school year with distance learning as cases in the county continue to rise.

Up until Friday, California had allowed individual school districts to determine how they will reopen.

Clovis Unified voted to allow in-person instruction with an option for online learning to families that were not comfortable sending their children to campus during its latest meeting on Wednesday.

Clovis Unified has yet to make a statement on the State’s new orders.