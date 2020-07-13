Governor Newsom Announces Additional Closures

Effective immediately, Gov. Newsom has issued the closure of more indoor business operations across 30 counties, including Fresno County. The 30 counties make up 80 percent of the state’s population.

County indoor closures include: gyms, churches, indoor protests, malls, offices of non-essential sectors, nail and hair salons, body waxing, and tattoo parlors.

This announcement comes as COVID-19 cases throughout California saw an increase of 109,910 new cases, 1,104 new deaths, out of 1,482,673 tests reported within the last two weeks.

Fresno County in the last two weeks made up 3,915 new cases, 16 new deaths, out of 32,808 tests reported.

For more information regarding California COVID-19 data tracking, visit covid19.ca.gov/roadmap-counties/