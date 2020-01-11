Golden Eagles Score Big Win Over Broncos to Begin TRAC Season

While Clovis West’s schedule listed them as having an away game, its fan contingency more than negated any home-court advantage that the Clovis North Broncos could muster.

Golden Eagle’s Nikki Tom went an impressive 8 for 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and a run of seven unanswered points late in the game led Clovis West to a 71-59 win in their first match of league play.

“We did a lot of good things, we did a lot of silly things, that’s kind of the immaturity of our team but it’s also kind of something you expect given that it’s the first league game and its two of the top teams in the state.” head coach Craig Campbell said.

A road win in a matchup that featured two of the best teams in the Central Section is made all the more impressive when considering the youth of Clovis West’s team. They were tested late in the game when the Broncos began breaking into the lead that Clovis West had held for much of the night.

After the Broncos brought the game within five points, Aaliyah Seuell responded by sinking a three-point shot that helped the Golden Eagles protect their lead.

“We have had such great leadership for the last four years. This is the first time these kids are in this position … somebody has got to be the voice to win big games. We kept telling them, ‘we’re winning settle down.’” Campbell said of his team.

Tom was the top scorer on the night for either team, she scored 22 points including a perfect 12/12 from the free-throw line. Such efficiency from the line was something that the Broncos desperately needed. Clovis North missed eight free-throws in the second – eight points that the Broncos desperately needed as they scrambled for points in the final minute of play.

Laney Amundsen led the Broncos in scoring, she had 16 points on the night.

From here, Clovis West travels to play Central and the Broncos host Clovis East. Both of those games are scheduled for Jan. 14.