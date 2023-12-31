GoFundMe: Companion-Service Dog for Cooper

by Mary Gadberry

December 31, 2023 – 9-year-old Cooper, a Special Day class student at Mickey Cox Elementary School, will soon be getting his service dog.

His mother, Janine Brodeur, says that the GoFundMe she set up several months ago has been instrumental in the purchase of Cooper’s service dog, which will be ready to go home with them in about two weeks.

The GoFundMe has so far brought in enough for the purchase of the dog, but Janine and Cooper still need help to fund the training.

Training will initially start with puppy training, basic commands and manners, and eventually the dog will be Cooper’s constant companion. Cooper has Downs Syndrome, and has anxiety and other medical challenges.

He has low muscle tone, tires easily, and the wheelchair has been a great help for longer excursions. He has verbal limitations and gets frustrated easily because of that. He also suffers from separation anxieties.

The dog will be able to alert family members if Cooper manages to get past the safety systems Janine has in place and gets outside alone, as Cooper’s lack of safety awareness can be extremely dangerous.

After training, the dog should be able to “herd” him away from the danger, as well as help calm him during tantrums by laying with him to provide compression and bringing him items to help soothe and calm him.

Though Cooper is chronologically 9, his mother says his cognitive stage is that of a three-year-old.

Because of that, the opportunity to learn to care for the dog properly, under the supervision of his mother and his adult sister, is huge, giving Cooper a new set of skills and the awareness of what’s necessary to care for an animal.

He will learn to feed and brush the dog, giving him a sense of responsibility and a feeling of accomplishment and success.

Janine has two adult children as well as Cooper; her adult daughter is Cooper’s IHSS caregiver, caring for him while Janine is working.

Cooper is a happy child who loves animals and is excited to have a canine companion of his own.

The Downs Syndrome Association of Central California has been a great resource for Janine in navigating her journey with Cooper.

Both the breeder and trainer of Cooper’s service dog are Clovis-based, as Janine felt it was important to remain local.

According to her GoFundMe page, Janine and Cooper have raised $2,080 with a goal of $8,000 to cover the cost of training.

Donations are still being accepted, if you would like to contribute. Janine would like to thank those who have donated already.

The link to Janine’s fundraiser is Companion – Service Dog for Down Syndrome Child by Janine Brodeur

https://gofund.me/563204ca