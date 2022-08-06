GillysGirls Band Performs Live at BlueGrass in the Park

The GillysGirls band performed to a large crowd Friday night for the August, 5 Bluegrass in the Park concert.

The family band of sisters, consisting of two pairs of twins, Savannah and Morgan, along with Hailey and Jillian performed at Liberty Park in Clovis as part of the Bluegrass in the Park concert series which provides free bluegrass and old-time music in the park for community members to enjoy.

The family band performed to a park packed with community members who brought their family and friends to watch the sisters perform.

Those who attended Friday’s concert were able to enjoy the evenings reprieve from the heat from earlier in the day. With the concert held in the park, attendees found plenty of shade to sit under with their families. For those who may have been feeling the heat bleed into the evening, attendees were treated to a popsicle stand that was brought to the park.

During Friday night’s concert, over 100 people showed up to watch the group of sisters perform songs from their new CD of songs “Home”. The new compilation of songs from the family band is meant to remind listeners of the “warmth and comfort” from their physical home.

The talent of the band did not go unnoticed by those in attendance. The talent of the family band showcased the amount of skill and dedication each sister brought to the band.

Each pair of sisters impressed the crowd during their performance Friday night.

The oldest pair of sisters Savannah, who is the band’s lead fiddle player, and Morgan, who is the band’s lead bassist are only 18 and gained a large applause from the audience for their performance throughout the night.

The second pair of sisters; Hailey and Jillian who are 16 demonstrated their versatility in performing. Hailey who is the lead guitarist and Jillian who is the band’s lead mandolin player showed those in attendance just how talented they were Friday night.

The GillyGirls band who has performed at venues such as the World Ag Expo in Tulare are now on tour. Fans of the GillysGirls Band can see their next performance at Rock of Ages fun festival on August 13 in McMinnville, Oregon.