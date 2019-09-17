General Mills recalls bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

Five-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached all-purpose flour with a use-by date of “September 6, 2020” has been voluntarily recalled by General Mills, the company announced Monday.

The recall is being issued for the potential presence of E. coli O26 which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Individuals who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour.

E. coli O26 is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.