Gavin’s Law Bill Passes State Assembly, Moves To Senate

The California State Assembly approved Gavin’s Law, a bill named after Clovis Unified Educator Gavin Gladding, who was killed by a hit and run driver on Friant Road in September 2018, in a 66 to 3 vote Jan. 28.

The bill, known as AB 582, heads to the senate floor next. If passed, Gavin’s Law would increase the minimum sentence for hit-and-run drivers from four years to six years.

Supporters of the bill say it cracks down on a loophole that allows drunk drivers involved in a fatal car accident to face less jail time if they leave the scene and sober up before getting arrested.

Gladding was jogging on Friant Road when he was killed by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene and attempted to cover up his crime before he turned himself in.

The driver, Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla, was believed to have been under the influence when he killed Gladding.

Maravilla was sentenced to three years in prison but was released on probation in December 2019.

The Gladding family said in a statement, “Throughout the legislative process, we’ve felt Gavin’s hand and strength in our hearts. Gavin was a man of integrity who loved his family, he was an educator devoted to his students, and someone committed to leaving the world better than he found it. Our efforts are to continue Gavin’s legacy of love and service to others, and the fact that AB 582 brought so many people together to do the right thing is a positive step to honor his memory.”

The bill’s first hearing in the Senate has not yet been scheduled.