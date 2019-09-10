Gang Members Arrested for Auto Theft After Running From Officers

In the morning of September 10 at roughly 7:30 a.m., Clovis Police Officers located a stolen Honda out of Fresno, in the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel parking lot by Sylmar and Shaw Avenues in Clovis.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers noticed two suspects inside. When contacted, both suspects dashed from the vehicle and began hopping fences into the neighborhoods. Additional officers were called to the area and a search ensued.

An alert resident called dispatch and was able to provide location of one of the suspects, 30-year-old Marcelino Ramirez. He was found and arrested at a nearby apartment complex near Peach and Alamos Avenues. The second suspect was seen entering a hotel under construction near Helm and Shaw Avenues.

Clovis PD evacuated construction crews and surrounded the site, a search was conducted with Police K-9s. After an hour and a half search, 30-year-old Joseph Romer of Fresno was found hiding in a storage room inside the hotel. He peacefully surrendered and was arrested.

Both suspects were taken into Fresno County Jail and booked on outstanding warrants, auto theft charges, and a probation violation.

The Fresno County H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) team and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted Clovis PD in this investigation.