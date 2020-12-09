Fresno Street Eats Adapts to COVID-19

Enjoying a nice dinner indoors may not be an option anymore due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you can not enjoy a great meal.

Food trucks have been offering to-go food forever—kind of like the typical tacos trucks, late at night when everything else is closed.

The Fresno Street Eats is a pop-up food truck event that hits various locations in Fresno and Clovis.

At any event or large gathering, food trucks have been the main source for food and drinks. But with times being unpredictable and event cancellations, food trucks have been impacted in how they operate.

“Food trucks didn’t have anywhere to go that’s why we started to do pop-up events. We knew that food trucks fell under the essential category and in a lot of ways it makes sense to optimize them for something,” says Mike Oz, founder of Fresno Street Eats.

The Fresno Street Eats started in January 2019. When COVID-19 hit earlier this year, they changed to a different model, popping up at different locations throughout Fresno County.

“It took a month to try to figure out what to do, making sure food trucks survive,” says Oz.

All the vendors wear a mask. Each truck has hand sanitizer. They advise anyone who participates to wear a mask and to remember social distancing.

Precaution is a priority; Oz specifically requests vendors not to set-up tables and chairs; it is get your food and go style.

“For most, food trucks are a side hustle, and there are those that this is their everyday livelihood,” says Oz.

The pop-up event has taken place at several Clovis locations such as Clovis Community Medical Center and Loma Vista Community Church at Shaw and McCall Avenues.

They have been successful in providing those on a tight schedule to get to-go food; not only that but in a time when everything is take-out, a food truck offers convenience.

Every week the Fresno Street Eats pop-up in different locations and the trucks switch out, so the food is never the same.

Tonight the Fresno Street Eats will be at Loma Vista Community Church in Clovis from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This Saturday, Dec. 12 they will be at the Regency Event Center just north of Shaw and Willow in Clovis from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find locations and dates on their next pop-up location, go on their Instagram page, @fresnostreeteats.