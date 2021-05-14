Fresno PD Releases Information on Wanted Suspect

Fresno Police released more information regarding a fleeing suspect who collided with another vehicle, killing the driver on May 12.

The suspect is 31-year-old Marc Cain Rodriguez of Fresno. He is a member of the McKenzie St. Bulldog gang with a long history of violence.

According to the Fresno Police, Rodriguez has been known to carry firearms. At the time of the traffic stop on May 12, detectives were aware of the suspect’s felony warrant for illegal possession of an assault rifle.

When detectives ordered Rodriguez to exit his vehicle, he did not comply. After 30 seconds, he sped off at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.

During pursuit, detectives observed the suspect tossing a loaded AR-15 rifle from his vehicle. Due to the high rate of speed, officers lost sight of Rodriguez near Tulare and M Street.

Believing the suspect fled northbound on N Street, officers turned onto the street and observed a cloud of smoke at the intersection of N and Stanislaus Street.

Rodriguez collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on Stanislaus Street. The suspect fled the scene on foot without attempting to render any aid to the driver of the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fresno Police conducted an extensive search of the area with multiple K9s but were unsuccessful in capturing the suspect.

The driver killed in the collision was identified as 19-year-old Hannah Pimental of Clovis.

The family of Pimental described her as “the most loving, accepting, kind hearted soul you could meet…She found beauty in the most broken of people, she mended souls by her grace, compassion, and ability to forgive. She is one of our biggest heroes, our greatest supporter, and the glow that runs through us.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and a portion to be donated to a human rights charity.

To donate, click here.

The suspect is still at large. If anyone has information regarding Rodriguez, please contact MAGEC Sgt. I. Ruiz at (559) 289-7759 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.