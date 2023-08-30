Fresno Pacific University to help small businesses with ‘Launchpad’

August 27, 2023 – Fresno Pacific University recently announced that their program “Launch Central Valley” is available for those who seek training to get a business started.

FPU claims that with just two months of training, and using the “CO.STARTERS” curriculum, they can help you get a business started.

Their Center for Community Transformation has helped dozens of small businesses get started throughout the Central Valley with a double national average success rate.

This assistance included a seven week series that starts September 5th, where participants can easily join Zoom sessions on Tuesdays through October 17th from 6-8 pm.

FPU calls this a “boot camp” and explains that it can provide direction, instruction and coaching from business experts in marketing, sales, and finance while dealing with attorneys, accountants, and government officials. Individual coaching is also available.

FPU’s goal is to “help businesses acquire their first sale” by the end of the series. They claim that 101 out of 141 participants have launched their business by achieving their first sale during their seven week program.

The Center for Community Transformation has invested capital and training into 52 social enterprises in the Valley through its “Spark Tank awards program”.

Plans for CCT assist more than 300 area entrepreneurs to get businesses thriving over the next five years, financed by nearly $1 million from the Lilly Endowment.

The Lilly Endowment exists to support the causes of religion, education and community development.

The endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion.