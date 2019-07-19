Fresno FC to hold Faith & Family night

The Fresno FC Foxes will take on the Portland Timbers II on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Chukchansi Park (1800 Tulare St, Fresno, CA 93721). The Foxes will treat their fans to a brilliant game of soccer, but also show the Central Valley community their commitment to family values.

“We just want to get all the families out here and show them a great time. The atmosphere is going to be fun and family-oriented,” Marketing & Fan Development director, Jesse Beltran said.

Fresno FC has invited all families from the Central Valley area to come out and not only support the local soccer club, but also participate in a family-focused atmosphere.

“We’re focusing on the family aspect and we’ve planned different things in that regard. The players will have their families on the field when they walk out,” Beltran said. “We will have the high-five tunnel, which is oriented around families and other groups to take part in some fun before the match starts.”

Religion-based groups from all backgrounds were invited as well to contribute to the community event.

“We’ve also reached out to local church groups and other religion-based groups around the area and we’ve even offered them a promo code of “FAITH”. Thats a good discount and it is a good experience and we hope they come back if they have never seen a match, but we hope they continue to come.