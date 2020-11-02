Fresno County Voting Centers Are Open

Fresno County is looking to experience a record high number of voter participation for Election Day. There are a total of 53 in-person voting centers throughout the county.

In-person voting began this past Saturday at 9 a.m., October 31.

COVID-19 health measures will be in place at all locations.

Each voting center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. till the end of today. On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

A list of Vote Centers can be found here, visit https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/home/showdocument?id=48965

The Fresno County Registrar’s of Voters Office, located at 2221 Kern Street, is open for in-person voting as well. Their hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Ballots can also be dropped off at that location.

In addition, 66 secure, convenient, accessible Drop Boxes are located throughout all of Fresno County. A list of Drop Box locations can be found here, visit https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/home/showdocument?id=50314

Drop boxes will remain open until November 3, 2020 at 8:00PM, at which time they will be locked.

Voters can track the status of their voted ballot at the “WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov” page for the California Secretary of State’s Office.

Here are the following Clovis locations:

Precision Plastics (VC #18) 998 N. Temperance Ave., north of Alluvial Ave. Language Assistance: Tagalog.

Clovis Community College (Herndon Campus) (VC #23) 390 W Fir Ave Between N. Peach Ave and N. Villa Ave, north of Herndon Ave.

Sierra Vista Mall (VC #21) 1050 Shaw Ave. at West end of mall, next to Kohls. Language Assistance: Hmoob (Hmong)

Clovis City Utility Building (VC #20) 1033 5th St., next to the Clovis Library

Independent Order of Odd Fellows (VC #22) 2823 Helm Ave At W Gettysburg Ave between Willow Ave and Peach Ave. Language Assistance: Hmoob (Hmong)

Clovis East High School (VC #19) 2940 Leonard Ave North end of East Gym, use east parking lots off Leonard Ave. Language Assistance: Việt ngữ (Vietnamese)

Buchanan High School (VC #24) 1560 N Minnewawa Ave Northwest side of campus use parking off W. Teague Ave. Language Assistance: 中文 (Chinese)

For a full list of drop boxes and voting centers, go to votefresnocounty.com For any questions or additional information, the Fresno County Elections office can be reached via phone at (559) 600-8683.(VOTE)