Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Initiating Evacuation Orders Near Pine Flat Lake

Three fires are currently burning just north of Pine Flat Lake according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy of Fresno County)

The Fresno County Sheriff’s office has issued an evacuation order near Pine Flat Lake due to three wildfires breaking out.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fires broke out in the area of Lakeview Marina on Trimmings Springs Road and are spreading north near Pine Flat Lake.

Deputies will be knocking on doors of homes in the area of Maxon Road and E. Trimmer Springs Road to give evacuation orders.

Firefighters are on the ground and in the air to battle the blaze, the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page said.

