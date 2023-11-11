Fresno Ag Hardware is now in Clovis

Fresno Ag Hardware is a family-owned business that has been operating for 147 years—and it has finally come to Clovis.

The Clovis Chamber of Commerce held the ribbon cutting for Fresno Ag Hardware’s brand new Clovis location on the afternoon of Thursday, November 9th.

The crowd turnout was sizable! It was a packed ribbon cutting with a large crowd of people gathered around the entrance. The event was complete with a Country Fair Cinnamon Rolls van handing out fresh cinnamon rolls to the attendees.

Store Manager Ian Williams addressed the crowd and expressed his gratitude to the community, the Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Clovis. Councilmembers Drew Bessinger and Matt Basgall were there in a show of support.

The “ribbon” was actually a red-painted 2 by 4 that the store manager sawed through to officially open the store located in the Trading Post Shopping Center on the South East corner of Herndon & Clovis Avenues.

People cheered and entered the store immediately. It’s clear how excited our community is to finally have a Fresno Ag Hardware in Clovis, after it being highly requested for several years.

Surely, adults of all ages will become customers of the store—especially in light of the ever-growing DIY (do-it-yourself) culture.

With a wealth of knowledge accessible at our fingertips, now more than ever before, people are able to teach themselves how to fix and build things in and around their home.

Fresno Ag Hardware will be one of Clovis’ go-to resources for much needed supplies and equipment. Clovis is happy to have Fresno Ag Hardware!