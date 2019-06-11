Former Clovis standouts picked in the 2019 MLB Draft

There were 17 players taken from the Central Valley in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft. From current Fresno State Bulldogs and Fresno City Rams to current and former Clovis standouts around the country, the TRAC had almost 10 players drafted in the first 25 rounds.
From the Clovis area, there were nine draftees, including current seniors, Darrien Miller (Clovis) and Karson Simas (Clovis West).
Three players came from Buchanan; Grant Gambrell (Kansas City Royals), Zach Ashford (New York Mets) and J.T. Arruda (Washington Nationals). Clovis High School had four draftees; Tevin Mitchell (Miami Marlins), McCarthy Tatum (Philadelphia Phillies), senior Darrien Miller (Milwaukee Brewers) and former Fresno City Ram and Cougar Chet Allison (Los Angeles Dodgers).
Clovis North had one of their own, Matthew Frazier (Pittsburgh Pirates) who played college baseball at Arizona and Simas who was drafted by the Boston Red Sox.
Round 3 Pick #80 – Kansas City Royals: Grant Gambrell #22 RHP – Oregon State/Buchanan
Round 3 Pick #95 – Pittsburgh Pirates: Matthew Frazier #22 OF – Arizona/Clovis North
Round 6 Pick #178 – New York Mets: Zach Ashford #32 OF – Fresno State/Buchanan
Round 8 Pick #231 – Miami Marlins: Tevin Mitchell #6 OF – UC Santa Barbara/Clovis High
Round 8 Pick #233 – San Diego Padres – Andrew Mitchel P – Fresno City
Round 9 Pick #281 – Los Angeles Dodgers: Alec Gamboa #34 LHP – Fresno City/Madera
Round 9 Pick #283 – Milwaukee Brewers: Darrien Miller #29 C – Clovis High
Round 10 Pick #130 – Philadelphia Phillies: McCarthy Tatum #14 INF – Fresno State/Clovis High
Round 11 Pick #333 – Washington Nationals: J.T. Arruda #7 INF – Fresno State/Buchanan
Round 24 Pick #731 – Los Angeles Dodgers: Chet Allison #25 OF – Fresno City/Clovis High
Round 25 Pick #767 – Boston Red Sox: Karson Simas #7 INF – Clovis West
Round 39 Pick #1174 – Pittsburgh Pirates: Daniel Ross RHP – Millersville University/Fresno City