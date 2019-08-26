Former Clovis Police Community Service Officer Arrested for Sex Crimes on Minor

After possible sexual misconduct allegations were made yesterday, Clovis Police Department detectives arrested 26-year-old former community service officer Mitchell Singh Monday afternoon.

Singh assumed a non-sworn civilian position and was released from probationary employment with Clovis in July. Singh’s departure was not related to the charges.

The victim, a minor under the age of 14 years old, first got into contact with Singh at a summer camp back in 2015. The first unlawful act between Singh and the minor occurred in 2017, with over 30 acts committed after.

He was arrested just after 11 a.m. outside his home on two charges; lewd and lascivious acts to a child and continual sexual acts to a child under the age of 14.

Singh was questioned by detectives at the Clovis Police Department and was booked into the Fresno County Jail on the two charges.

The investigation is still ongoing. Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Ryan Swank at (559) 324-3425.