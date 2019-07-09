Five Home Improvements You Can Do Yourself

If you want your home to be more comfortable and up-to-date, then you’re probably thinking about making some home improvements. Plus, most home improvements add extra value to your home. Here are some do-it-yourself and contractor-assisted projects that can significantly increase the value of your home.

Backyard Patio – San Joaquin Valley residents can enjoy the outdoors most days. So, it makes sense to add an entertaining and relaxing feature to your backyard: a patio. Investing in the perfect patio is all about creating a space that is attractive, calming, and useful. Add a firepit, an outdoor rug, a table and seating, intimate lighting and lots of comfy chairs.

Bathroom Addition – When it’s time to add an extra bathroom to your home, consider the layout of the room. Be sure to plan the layout around the number of people that will be using the bathroom on a daily basis. Put in all the comforts you want.

Bathroom Remodel – Whether it’s mid-range or upscale, a bathroom remodel is an attractive feature for potential buyers. Consider a modern, new vanity and mirror to bring a new look to the room. Replace old fixtures –– new faucets, sinks, toilets, bathtubs, and showers are more efficient water savers. You can easily refresh accessories like towels, rugs, wall art, and objects.

New Front Door – One of the most overlooked home improvements is entry door replacement. A new front door will renew the street appeal of your home and make it safer. Today’s door hardware features keyless lock systems that increase home security and make it much easier for you to come and go. Don’t forget a new welcome mat, fresh house numbers, and some new plants.

Add a Deck – Like the backyard patio above, deck additions are, once again, highly prized by homebuyers. Check out the composite materials available for deck construction. Design your deck to be the size you’ll need for entertaining. Don’t forget to add accessories: tables, chairs, umbrellas, throw pillows, and a barbecue.

