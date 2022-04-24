The final performance of the 108th Clovis Rodeo takes place Sunday, April 24.

Capacity crowds, 8500 pounds of tri-tip and 550 cowboys are just a few of the highlights of the five-day event so far. The rodeo starts at 2 p.m. today.

Gates open two hours in advance for those looking forward to one of the best tri-tip sandwiches around!

Saturday’s performance saw some of the best go’s yet, for some of the best cowboys and cowgirls in the sport of rodeo.

Bronc Marriot (Woods Cross, UT) kicked off the rodeo with an 87-point ride on Choke Cherry, while his dad Bobby Marriot watched. Bobby is one of the rodeo’s pick-up men in the arena who helps the cowboys safely dismount from the bucking horses and bulls.

Breakaway roper Amanda Coleman posted a 3.8 second run in the dirt and Josie Conner was on her heels with a 4.1 second go.

The saddle bronc event was full of adrenaline with Australian cowboy Jake Finlay (Goondiwindi, AU) posting an 89.5-point ride on Lunatic From Hell while brothers Ryder Wright and Stetson Wright tied for the second highest score with each tagging an 87 point ride.

Those fans wanting to make sure they can get the best seats available for the 109th Clovis Rodeo set to take place April 26- 30, 2023 can start planning now for Early Bird Ticket Sales week which begins Monday, April 25, 2022.

The ticket office will be open April 25-29, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to purchase tickets for next year’s event. Fans can also visit www.clovisrodeo.com to purchase earl bird

tickets for 2023.

The rodeo grounds are located on Clovis Avenue between Bullard and Shaw in the heart of downtown Clovis.

Parking at the rodeo grounds is free of charge. Visit clovisrodeo.com for event details, additional information and a calendar of rodeo activities in Clovis.