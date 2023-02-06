FFA donates handcrafted 75 dog toys to Miss Winkles

On January 27th the students of Clovis FFA (Future Farmers of America) came together for a community service meeting where they handcrafted 75 dog toys.

When the students arrived at Miss Winkles, it was an unexpected surprise.

“We were so touched when they came in Friday afternoon to donate them to us.”

This is one of the many acts of kindness the FFA has performed.

The FFA also held a food and clothes drive, and donated the remaining donations to the Poverello house in Fresno.

The FFA is a National Youth Organization for high school students that focuses on developing leadership, personal growth, and career success through agriculture events, competitions, and meetings.

The Clovis FFA was established in 1933 and is housed at Clovis East High School. Their program serves everyone.