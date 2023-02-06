Faithful Donors, Make Annual Book Drive Happen Unofficially 

On January 23, more than 100 books were donated to Weldon Elementary School thanks to the San Joaquin College of Law’s Elizabeth O’Neill Book Drive.

The annual drive has currently been on hiatus since 2020 due to the pandemic.

The books were donated by some loyal donors in the habit of giving children’s books to the college during this time of year.

Missy Cartier from the San Joaquin College of Law dropped off more than 100 books from the unofficial Elizabeth O’Neill Book Drive.

“Weldon is always excited to receive books. We are thankful San Joaquin College of Law gifted us with such a nice assortment of titles and beautiful hardbound copies. Our students were very eager to get their hands on them,” Weldon school Librarian, Lisa Palomares said.

She often uses donated books for reading incentives like contests and giveaways during National Library Week in April.

Some books are also donated to teachers to help supplement classroom libraries.

“We are thankful to San Joaquin College of Law and these good-habit givers for supporting the Clovis Unified children,” Palomares said.