ESPN High School Football Kickoff returns with Buchanan

The high school football season is officially underway and the first big game of the year belongs to the Buchanan Bears.

In conjunction with ESPN High School Football Kickoff, the Bears will play a nationally-televised game at home, in Clovis on the ESPNU channel at 11 p.m. ET.

The Bears will face off with nationally ranked Narbonne-California, who come into Saturday, August 24 with a No.10 ranking in the country.

Seven games will take place across the country during the weekend of August 23-25, featuring 25 players ranked in the 2019 ESPN 300. Running Back Kendall Milton, checks in at No. 38 and hopes to lead the Bears to a Central Section title.

Buchanan has nine starters returning to a 10-3 team, making the Bears one of the top teams in the area, but they have a tough task against one of the top teams in the country.

Narbonne won nine consecutive games on their way to an LA City Section Open Division Championship and boast almost a dozen seniors with Division I offers, including standout QB Jake Garcia.