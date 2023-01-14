Earn Rewards by Supporting Clovis Restaurants

The City of Clovis, along with the Clovis Chamber of Commerce, and the Business Organization of Old Town (B.O.O.T.) have cooked up a fantastic way to kick off the new year, simply by dining out.

Every time you eat or drink at a restaurant, bar, or coffee house located in the City of Clovis, save your itemized receipt.

Once you have $100 worth of receipts, bring them into the front counter at the City of Clovis Administration Building and select a $25 gift card to be used at a Clovis restaurant.

You can collect up to three $25 gift cards total.

“We love our Clovis restaurant operators,” said Greg Newman, CEO of the Clovis Chamber of Commerce. “Local restaurants are more than just a place to eat. They provide thousands of full and part-time jobs, they provide a space where we can meet and socialize, and in many ways are the fabric of this community.”

In addition to the gift cards, some participants will be able to select “Old Town Bucks”, which can be used at a dozen different restaurants in Old Town Clovis.

“Old Town Clovis is home to dozens of great places to eat, drink and reconnect with family and friends,” said Heather Frantzich, Executive Director of B.O.O.T. “When our local businesses succeed, our community thrives. We are excited to partner with the City of Clovis on this program.”

Begin collecting your receipts Monday, January 16, 2023, and begin redeeming them for gift cards on January 18, 2023. The program will run until February 13, 2023 or when the funds are exhausted- whichever comes first.