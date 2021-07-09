Driver Cited for Leaving Dog in Hot Car

July 7, 2021– Clovis Police dispatch received a non-emergency call just after 1 p.m., regarding a dog being left in a parked vehicle.

The caller told dispatch that the parked vehicle was in the sun and not running. One of the car windows was slightly cracked, but it had been over 10 minutes since the driver left.

A responding officer arrived within five minutes. The vehicle did have one of the doors unlocked and the officer was able to remove the dog immediately.

Upon assessing the dog, the officer noticed the dog was breathing heavily and was warm to the touch, which indicated heat exhaustion.

An Animal Services officer arrived on the scene and began treating the dog. At the time the dog owner came out of the store.

According to Clovis PD, the owner had been in the store for 20 minutes. The temperature at that time was 95 degrees. During that 20 minute timeframe, the temperature inside the vehicle reached 120 degrees.

After careful inspection of the dog, the officers returned the dog to the owner. The owner was cited for leaving their pet in a hot vehicle.

In California, the first offense is an infraction under penal code 597.7. Any further violations of this section by the owner will be a misdemeanor due to this citation.

The Clovis PD provided on statement on this incident:

We would like to take this opportunity to remind you of some heat-related precautions due to the extreme heat we are and will be experiencing this summer: