Dr. Kenneth Klassen leaving Old Town Clovis after 35 Years

After graduating from Oral Roberts University in 1983, Dr. Kenneth Klassen began practicing dentistry in the Fresno/Clovis area where he cultivated lifelong patients and friends alike.

After owning his practice in Old Town Clovis for over 35 years, he made the decision to sell it to his associate of 11 years, Dr. Wendy Quiroz. He continued practicing dentistry until the end of August 2019, when he officially retired from dentistry.

Although he will miss his patients and staff, he plans to enjoy life at the beach with his family and working on classic cars.