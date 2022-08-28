Doug Fraley Named Next Director of Track & Field at Montana

By
J.T. Gomez
-
Doug Fraley hired as director of Track and Field at the University of Montana. (Photo courtesy of GoGriz.com)

The former Clovis West standout Track & Field athlete, Doug Fraley has been named Director of the Track & Field program for the University of Montana. 

Fraley has twelve years of prior collegiate coaching experience, and most recently was the pole vault coach at Washington State. 

Fraley, a five-time All-American and three-time NCAA champion in the pole vault himself, has produced a number of champions as a coach including twenty-four NCAA East regional qualifiers, seven NCAA Championship qualifiers, and five All-Americans. 

Coaching at Tulane and Washington State, the Clovis West alumni looks forward to taking his leadership to the University of Montana Grizzlies. 

“It’s a tremendous honor for me, and something I’m extremely grateful for…I look forward to taking over this program and moving it to a higher level.”

J.T. Gomez
