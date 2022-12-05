Don’t Let it Rain on Your Parade!

There are still lots of fun festivities to be had in Clovis.

If the cancellation of the Christmas Parade due to rain has you down, get your spirits up with these fun family activities.

Every night this month, you can go see Clovis homes decorated for the season. Some blocks stand out with houses decorated to the max, sometimes with music accompaniment.

On the block southwest of Temperance and Bullard, one house has light displays timed to holiday music. Bring your warm cocoa and tune your car radio to FM93.1 to enjoy the show.

Another house near Peach and Sierra says to tune to FM100.1 to watch their santa, elf, and snowman lights sing along to popular carols.

Of course, you can always take a nice drive around your own neighborhood in the evenings to see who’s putting on a light show near you.

Or you can take a trip through Candy Cane Lane. The neighborhood entrance is at Cindy and Alluvial and the whole neighborhood is walkable and driveable all month long, but best on weekends. Look out for street treats like churros, donuts, and hot cocoa!

You could even make the night extra fun with a home-made holiday light scavenger hunt. Can you find a house with Santa and his sleigh on the roof? Do you see a snowman in the front yard? How about any sneaky elves? Themed houses get bonus points!

We’ve mentioned it before, but don’t forget to take a spin with the carriage rides in Old town Clovis every weekend in December.

For some light fare, you can find holiday-themed drinks and food everywhere, like at your favorite coffee shops in Old Town Clovis or at the Sierra Vista Mall.

Break out your ugly sweater for the pub crawl on Saturday, December 17th, hosted by Neighbors in Old Town Clovis. There will be drinks specials, for adults 21 and older, pub food, and good holiday cheer.

On December 11th, Santa Claus will be visiting to bring hot chocolate, cookies, and ornament decorating to the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

Coming up this week, the Holi-Drones display show at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds, from Tuesday December 6th to Thursday December 8th, 6PM to 8:30PM. Tickets for adults are $15 each, and kids get in for $5.

December 10th at 10AM is the Toys for Tots Car show at Volkswagen of Clovis, featuring vintage cars and free lunch with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy.

To get your holiday music fix with local talent, Clovis Community Choir will be singing Songs of the Season on Sunday, December 11th at 2:30PM at the Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall.

On the following Sunday, December 18th at 2PM, Clovis Community Band will be hosting their holiday concert at the Paul Shaghoian Memorial Concert Hall.

If you’re up for some exercise this month, check out the Christmas Light Run on December 8th at 6PM, or the Rudolph Run on December 17th at 8AM, both meeting at Railroad park to run through Candy Cane Lane. Proceeds and donations from the Rudolph Run will go to the Poverello House.

On December 11th beginning at 2:30PM, you can take a trek to the national Christmas tree at Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park, and watch the wreath laying ceremony with Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims.

Old Town Clovis Kiwanis is holding their annual Christmas Luncheon at the Clovis Senior Center on Saturday December 17th at 11AM. Come celebrate a cheery holiday with good food, games, and friends most of all.

No matter how you spend your holiday season, remember that this is a time for high spirits and good will, so don’t let anybody rain on your parade!