Dick’s Sporting Goods Turns Back on Gun Sales

By
CR Staff
-
PHOTO COURTESY OF DICK’S SPORTING GOODS

Five million dollars in gun supplies was recently destroyed by Dick’s Sporting Goods and CEO David Stack says the arms are now scrap metal. 

Stack’s move follows along a similar path the sporting goods store having stopped the sale of rifles in 2018 in response to the Parkland, Florida shooting which left 17 people dead. 

Dick’s Sporting Goods sold a gun to the shooter, although it was never used. The company has also stopped selling high-capacity magazines and the gun-purchasing age went from 18 to 21. 

Stack, speaking in an interview on CBS also mentioned that the commitment to gun safety has cost Dick’s Sporting Goods nearly a quarter-billion dollars in sales.

