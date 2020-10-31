Detectives Arrest Clovis Man Who Tried to Meet a 12-Year-Old Girl for Sex

54-year-old Michael Dickens of Clovis, has been arrested by Detectives from the Central California Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Dickens contacted an undercover detective believing it was a 12-year-old girl. After communicating with the detective, Dickens tried to arrange a meeting to have sex with the ‘girl’.

Detectives agreed to meet Dickens on Friday, Oct. 30 at a predetermined location. He was met with detectives and arrested on scene.

No actual child was used in this operation.

Dickens was booked into the Fresno County Jail and is facing charges related to arranging to meet with a minor to engage in sex and distributing pornographic material to a child. His bail is set at $40,000.

Dickens is an active parent in Fresno and Clovis, being involved with girls water polo clubs. He’s also coached a girls softball team. Detectives believe there are children who may have had inappropriate interactions with Dickens in the past.

If anyone who feels they may be a victim, please contact Lieutenant Brandon Pursell at (559) 600-8029 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.

ICAC is comprised of 64 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies spread throughout nine counties in the Central Valley. It is dedicated to protecting children online and investigating crimes committed against children, which are facilitated by the Internet and computer usage.

Authorities are advising parents to monitor their children’s internet usage and be aware of what apps they are using. Parents should also be encouraged to talk with their children about the dangers of online predators and be wary of who they are in contact with on websites or social media platforms.

Report any suspicious behavior right away to law enforcement or file a cyber tip through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. For more information, visit https://report.cybertip.org/.