CVMD to host only U.S. performance of South Korean Children’s Musical

Courtesy of CVMD

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District welcomes Theater Seoul’s production of Princess and Ondal, A Magical Musical! to the Central Valley for its only U.S. performances on Feb. 15 and 16. Tickets are now available for this unique cultural exchange that will share a traditional South Korean fairy tale, colorful costumes, singing, dancing and it can only be experienced at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Auditorium, located at 808 4th Street, Clovis CA, 93612.

“We are extremely honored to host this once-in-a-lifetime performance and welcome the children of Theater Seoul as ambassadors of goodwill from South Korea,” said Lorenzo Rios, CEO, Clovis Veterans Memorial District and U.S. Army Veteran. “Our goal as a living memorial to those who have served our country is to demonstrate how the freedoms won through sacrifice, are used to encourage peace across the globe. The performances will bring families from South Korea and the Central Valley together through the arts, increasing cultural understanding while also raising money for our Veterans.”

The musical stars 12 children from Seoul, South Korea as well as 8 children from the Central Valley. The production is directed locally by Miss Fresno 2011, Valerie Salcedo and proceeds will benefit the Central Valley Honor Flight, an organization that sends our WWII, Korean War and Vietnam Veterans to see their memorials in Washington DC.

There are two performances scheduled for Friday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. The morning performance is designed to allow local schools to bring their students. Schools seeking more information on attending the Feb. 15, 9 a.m. performance can email jennifer@marketingiq.club. Performances for Saturday, Feb. 16 will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

To purchase regular tickets to any of the performances, please visit https://theaterseoulfresno.brownpapertickets.com/.

For more information on what ticket proceeds support, or to donate directly to Central Valley Honor Flight, please visit http://cvhonorflight.org/.