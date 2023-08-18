CUSD to Test Alarm Systems on Friday August 18th

August 17, 2023 – Clovis Unified will be running tests throughout Clovis on Friday August 18th as they plan ahead for the upcoming school year.

These tests are in relation to the safety alert program “Catapult” that was implemented for the first time last year.

The Catapult system will see alarm systems triggered throughout Clovis at all Clovis Unified campuses on Friday that will sound like “true safety alerts” according to the district.

The school district would like to assure any surrounding neighborhoods that these sounding alarms are a part of a planned training exercise.

These tests are a part of Clovis Unified’s preparations for the opening of the 2023-2024 school year.

Safety protocols include five “Action Alerts” that will take place at campuses between 8 AM and 3 PM.

These alerts initiate automatic safety messages and instruction to assigned staff including announcements on schools public address systems.

Active intruder, Drop, Cover and Hold, Evacuate, Lockdown, and Shelter in Place alerts will be tested throughout the day.

Clovis Unified would like to prepare surrounding neighborhoods of the audible alarm systems that will be playing throughout the day.

The Catapult safety system was implemented last year to “further enhance the response time and coordination of support during safety situations that could impact schools.”

Catapult is an app and web-based system that helps speed up internal communication, reporting and response to campus incidents.

You can learn more about Clovis Unified’s School Safety at the following link:https://www.cusd.com/SchoolSafety.aspx