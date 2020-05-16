CUSD superintendent to recommend continuing remote learning to end of school year

Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell told the district board that she recommends distance learning continue and that returning to campuses at this time would be premature.

In a video she shared with students and parents on the district’s Facebook page, O’Farrell indicated that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, remote learning should continue

“A full return to our campuses would be premature and is not recommended by our county health department,” she added.

In addition to continuing distance learning, O’Farrell said that she will recommend to the district’s governing board in its meeting May 20 that schools work individually to conduct end-of-year business such as turning in textbooks and technology, picking up belongings and turning in uniforms.

She added that schools’ educational teams use the rest of the school year to finalize assignments and help students with makeup work.

The school year formally ends June 5.