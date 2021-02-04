CUSD Students K-6 Allowed to Return to Classrooms

On February 3, Clovis Unified held a board meeting to discuss the return of students for on-campus learning.

During the meeting, Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell announced she received notice from the Fresno County Department of Health stating schools K-6 can resume their phase of reopening due to the improvement of the county’s COVID-19 cases.

In the letter, it also stated schools can begin to phase students back into classrooms on February 8.

The students who are able to return are K-6 students. CUSD currently has 2,300 students that need to be phased back in. There are 9,600 students that have already been phased into on-campus learning.

Fresno County has yet to provide information on the return of 7-12 graders for in-class instruction.

Prior to the announcement, many parents and students spoke out at the meeting stating they have had enough of online schooling. They also felt the board was not doing enough in bringing students back to the classrooms.

Outside of the building, a group of parents, teachers, and students stood with signs demanding the schools to open up.