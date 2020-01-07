CUSD Set to Kick Off Measure A Campaign

Community members will gather Jan. 9 to kick off Clovis Unified Schools District’s Yes on A campaign to approve a $408 million bond measure.

The pep style rally takes place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

In October of 2019, the CUSD Board passed a vote to place the bond measure on the March 2020 ballot. The measure was assigned its letter, Measure A, in December.

Clovis City Councilmember Lynne Ashbeck and Fresno District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp will lead volunteers at the rally. CUSD Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell will make an appearance along with members of the CUSD board.

If passed, the bond will be primarily used to repair and modernize CUSD schools. Out of the district’s 50 schools, 34 are more than 25 years old.

According to CUSD, specific improvements include repairing leaking roofs, electrical wiring and smoke alarms; repairing and upgrading deteriorating science, engineering and math classrooms; making necessary updates to facilities to continue to provide safe, clean drinking water; reducing current and future school overcrowding with additional schools and facilities; and improving school safety and security by updating security and communication systems.