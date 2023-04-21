CUSD Holds Five Special Presentations

April 20, 2023 – At the April 19th CUSD School Board meeting, five different special presentations were given displaying different walks of Clovis Unified students and employees. After the CIF Winter Champions were honored, four different annual recognitions were highlighted, filling the months of April and May with plenty of acknowledgements.

2022-2023 CIF Winter Champions

Clovis Unified had several champions participate throughout the Winter season. Those teams and individuals ranged from the Buchanan Wrestling program, Clovis High Wrestling program, Clovis East Wrestling and Clovis East Dance Team, the Clovis North Cheer, Clovis North Boys and Girls Soccer teams, and finally the Clovis West Girls Basketball Team, and Clovis West Dance Team.

Each of these teams and individuals, more specifically from wrestling programs throughout the district, accomplished what they had set out to do before the season, and were recognized by the school board in doing so.

Annual School Lunch Hero Day

Second to be honored at the April 19th meeting were CUSD’s “School Lunch Heroes”. These heroes are those employees of CUSD that take care of school lunches and campus catering. CUSD takes it upon themselves to honor these school lunch caterers each year, and this year they will be celebrated on May 5th officially.

Annual School Bus Driver Appreciation Day

Much like the “School Lunch Heroes”, School Bus Drivers were honored at the school board meeting. Susan Rutledge, Assistant Superintendent in charge of Business Services for CUSD, introduced a group of school bus drivers as well as future Director of Transportation for CUSD, Steve Morales.

Morales explained that this year was a “tough year” for bus drivers, but with the group of dedicated drivers that were present at the school board meeting, he believes they “…are there to respond to our kids wherever they are at.” April 25th will officially be “Annual School Bus Driver Day” in CUSD.

Annual Recognition of Speech Language Pathologists

Speech Language Pathologists were recognized for their efforts in bringing positive communication methods throughout CUSD. May will be recognized across the district as “Better Hearing and Speech Month”.

Representatives from the Speech Language Pathologists in CUSD thanked the school board for the opportunity and were “thrilled” that their department was being recognized. They also stated that there are a variety of communication needs throughout CUSD including the quote that “..Above all, your words matter.”

Annual Mental Health Awareness Month

Finally, it was proclaimed that May will be Mental Health Awareness month throughout the district. Lead psychologist of CUSD, David Weber, stated that most importantly throughout CUSD, students themselves take the lead when talking about mental health amongst their peers. He stated that peer counselors are heavily involved in the planning of events for the month of May and also made it evident that this message has the utmost importance for all students K-12.

Weber also presented the winner of a poster competition, student Gabby Gutierez, and her poster that depicts mental health awareness. This poster will be sent out across CUSD campuses throughout the month of May.