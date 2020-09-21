CUSD Give Updates on School Reopenings

On Friday, Sept. 18, CUSD Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell posted a message to the Clovis Unified Facebook that there could be expectations for students returning to school.

Last Tuesday, Fresno County released updated data pertaining to COVID-19 that conditions are improving. With that, Fresno County is now considering Elementary School Waiver Applications for students to return to school.

CUSD is starting to prep for reopening to exceptional students, “Under current health guidance, we are already providing one-on-one services to some students with extreme special needs that cannot be met through online learning and we are continuing to expand these services during September this includes a small group of students in our general education population who are at high risk of learning loss,” says O’Farrell.

If the applications are approved, health plans are set in place. Students will sit six feet from each other, face coverings will be required, there will be temperature screenings and increase of disinfection.

Along with that, there will be a hybrid schedule for schools meaning there will be in-person sessions and online school continuing.

If all goes well with elementary schools opening up, the next step will be for secondary school to do the same.

CUSD is watching closely on any case reports from county health officials; there are no official dates set for students to return to class at this time.