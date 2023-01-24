CUSD Coach opening new gymnastics center

A Clovis Unified School District Director of Sports in gymnastics and her team are building a center for the youngsters who enjoy competitive and recreational gymnastics.

Gymnastics coach, Annie Bradshaw, has been at Clovis North High School for nearly three years. She has over 20 years experience in gymnastics, and is sharing her love and passion for the sport with younger athletes.

Bradshaw holds a Master’s Degree in Sports Leadership from Northeastern University and has been coaching gymnastics up to level 10 competitive athletes at various gyms around the United States.

For the past five years she has been a presenter for USA Gymnastics coaching conferences and is a certified gymnastics judge with National Association of Women’s Gymnastics Judges (NAWGJ).

“I’ve done gymnastics all my life and absolutely love the sport. I wanted to open a facility where recreational and competitive athletes can both excel,” Bradshaw said.

Fresno Gymnastics Center will be over 10,000 square feet, hold over 2,000 students, and feature new state of the art equipment.

The equipment is set to be delivered and installed once the construction is completed, according to Bradshaw.

“Our endeavors are to create a program that speaks to the love of the sport. We anticipate it growing rapidly and look forward to continually expanding and improving. We want a space where athletes and coaches alike can grow their technical knowledge and skills and still have fun,” she said.

The gymnastics center will offer recreational and competitive artistic gymnastics, tumbling and parkour. Parkour is a new international gymnastics federation discipline which is the art of moving. Athletes move through obstacle courses and are judged on creativity and speed.

Competitive gymnastics compete throughout the state, eventually going regionally and nationally.

Recreational athletes learn gymnastics for fun or to cross train for junior high and high school sports.

Classes at Fresno Gymnastics Center will range from age 18 months to 18 years old.

Bradshaw and her team have already lined up some staff for the facility but will be looking for additional people to fill more positions.

The gym is currently under construction on Armstrong and Shields Avenue, with plans to open this summer with the acceptance of city permitting.