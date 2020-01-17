CUSD Board Recognizes Staff and Educators

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Clovis Unified School District Governing Board had a special meeting to recognize staff and educators for their recent honors and achievements.

“I’ve been looking forward to this board meeting for some time now because it’s an opportunity to meet and recognize some amazing people both who work in our school district and who are partnered with our school district,” said Superintendent Elmear O’Farrell.

To start, the board recognized three CUSD educators who were nominated for the 2019 Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ Educator of the Year program for representing the District with excellence:

Suzi Erickson of Clovis East High School

Marcos Martinez of Buchanan High School

Michael Sandoval of Dry Creek Elementary

Second, recent recipients in the Closing the Gap through LCAP Implementation category of the California School Boards Association’s 2019 Golden Bell Award. Seven CUSD Transitions Coordinators were recognized:

Ryan Gutierrez

Chrissy Prandini Wilken

Kevin Miller

Danny Munster

Oracio Moreno

Greg Connor

Thea Tan

Other recognitions during Wednesday’s meeting included:

Liberty Elementary School staff for earning a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School designation

Liberty Principal George Petersen for earning the Terrell H. Bell Award last Fall

Local reporter Juanita Stevenson for receiving the California School Boards Association’s 2019 Golden Quill Award for her journalistic coverage of CUSD.

The next CUSD Board meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. For more information, contact Karen Randall at 559-327-9105.