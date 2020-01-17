CUSD Board Recognizes Staff and Educators

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Clovis Unified School District Governing Board had a special meeting to recognize staff and educators for their recent honors and achievements.
“I’ve been looking forward to this board meeting for some time now because it’s an opportunity to meet and recognize some amazing people both who work in our school district and who are partnered with our school district,” said Superintendent Elmear O’Farrell.
To start, the board recognized three CUSD educators who were nominated for the 2019 Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ Educator of the Year program for representing the District with excellence:
- Suzi Erickson of Clovis East High School
- Marcos Martinez of Buchanan High School
- Michael Sandoval of Dry Creek Elementary
Second, recent recipients in the Closing the Gap through LCAP Implementation category of the California School Boards Association’s 2019 Golden Bell Award. Seven CUSD Transitions Coordinators were recognized:
- Ryan Gutierrez
- Chrissy Prandini Wilken
- Kevin Miller
- Danny Munster
- Oracio Moreno
- Greg Connor
- Thea Tan
Other recognitions during Wednesday’s meeting included:
- Liberty Elementary School staff for earning a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School designation
- Liberty Principal George Petersen for earning the Terrell H. Bell Award last Fall
- Local reporter Juanita Stevenson for receiving the California School Boards Association’s 2019 Golden Quill Award for her journalistic coverage of CUSD.
The next CUSD Board meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. For more information, contact Karen Randall at 559-327-9105.