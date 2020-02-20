CUSD approves Fresno State teaching credential support program

The Clovis Unified School District Governing board passed a motion to authorize the district superintendent or designee to enter into an agreement with Fresno State’s Kremen School of Education to provide support for employees seeking to attain teaching credentials.

The school district’s agreement with Fresno State is a partnership devoted to developing future teachers for the district.

The Paraprofessional Teacher Development Center, located at Fresno State’s Kremen School of Education, will serve as a all-inclusive hub that will assist with registration, advertisement, financial aid, tutoring and all personal situations that might inhibit progress toward the completion of the credential.

The Center will serve as a home for CUSD teacher preparation participants on campus. Coordination will be provided for the placement of students that are employed as paraprofessionals, with the agreement that they will be obligated to teach in Clovis Unified schools if offered a position.

The program will provide a “grow your own” approach, according to the school board’s agenda, and will enhance the preparation pipelines for future CUSD instructors.