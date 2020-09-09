Creek Fire: Unneeded Donation Items Turned Away

With the current Creek Fire displacing mountain communities throughout Fresno and Madera counties, the best of humanity always comes through with outpouring support and donations to help victims.

Although, it is with the best intentions it often times result with unnecessary donated items. Regretfully these items will be turned away as current shelters and incident sites are currently filled with donations that are unneeded.

A statement from the Fresno County Creek Fire Emergency Resources’s website:

“Please DO NOT donate material goods that have not been specifically requested and coordinated with the emergency operation. Despite the best intentions, unsolicited donated items are NOT needed and can quickly overwhelm relief efforts. When possible, make monetary donations to reputable organizations helping those affected and/or register with them to volunteer your time. If you wish to donate goods, please contact your relief organization of choice first to identify the specific needs and make appropriate arrangements. Thank you.”

If anyone wants to donate, please first contact Fresno County Creek Fire Emergency Resource at (844) 668-3473. For updates on the Creek Fire, visit https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/fresno-county-emergency.