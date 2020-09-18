Creek Fire: Light Rain Giving Firefighters Some Advantage

Another 3,000 acres were lost to the fire totaling 248,265 acres. The increased workforce is now at 2,978 in personnel, and 20 percent of the fire is contained.

The additional acreage was in Huntington Lake and China Peak but is still in control lines without infrastructure damage.

During the night, high levels of tropical moisture rolled in. It increased cloud coverage and humidity, creating light showers in the fire area, not enough to extinguish, but it does give CAL Fire the advantage to strengthen control lines.

Slight chance of showers may occur for today’s weather, slowing fire fuels like grass or brush, but not enough to extinguish larger fuels like timber.

CAL Fire has expected the fire edge to be at a road infrastructure with a control line in place, but the showers slowed it down; they will have to plan on cutting it out with limited resources than they initially planned.

South West winds have picked up overnight, bringing in the cool temperatures. With the downslope winds, smoke will be trapped in the valleys.

Due to unhealthy smoke conditions, national parks like; Yosemite, Sequoia, and Kings Canyon National Park will be closed this weekend.

Fire crews have also safely relocated 400 beehives, bees being an essential factor in our production of agriculture and our ecosystem.

CAL Fire’s main objective is to keep increasing the containment percentage. The plan is to direct any open flames and mop up current area fires.

The Bullfrog Fire, which is only 43 miles East of Clovis, is separate from the Creek Fire. The fire has been reported to be 900 acres with 47 personnel.

Estimated containment for both fires remains October 15, 2020.