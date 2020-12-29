Creek Fire Fully Contained

By
Tori Lavon
-
The Creek Fire has been burning since Sept. 4 has destroyed over 379,000 acres becoming the largest single wildfire in California. (Courtesy of Clovis Fire Department)

December 24, the Sierra National Forest declared the Creek Fire 100 percent contained.

The original containment date was set for October 31, but due to the weather, was moved to December 31.

The fire began on Friday, Sept. 4 in the Big Creek drainage area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

About 30,000 people had to evacuate the area leaving their homes behind. It was reported that over 800 infrastructures were damaged or destroyed.

In the duration of four months, 379,895 acres burned making it California’s single largest wildfire in history.

Now that the fire is fully contained, all that is left is the aftermath. Burnt trees and debris are a hazard to public safety. Clean up crews are working to clear out these areas.

There is a forest closure order in areas that are deemed to be hazardous. These orders will go into effect until January 6, 2021.

For more information on restrictions and closures of specific areas, visit www.fs.usda.gov/sierra.

Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon
Tori Lavon is a Multimedia Journalist from Reedley, California. She received her Bachelor's in Mass Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcasting from California State University, Fresno. Currently, she is a radio intern were she sometimes has the opportunity to be on-air with talent. She is getting her start in media. She has a passion for reporting, photography, and videography. Tori also has a love for art; she loves to draw, paint, and does pottery on the side. One day she hopes she can be on-air talent at a radio station as well.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here