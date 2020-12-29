Creek Fire Fully Contained

December 24, the Sierra National Forest declared the Creek Fire 100 percent contained.

The original containment date was set for October 31, but due to the weather, was moved to December 31.

The fire began on Friday, Sept. 4 in the Big Creek drainage area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

About 30,000 people had to evacuate the area leaving their homes behind. It was reported that over 800 infrastructures were damaged or destroyed.

In the duration of four months, 379,895 acres burned making it California’s single largest wildfire in history.

Now that the fire is fully contained, all that is left is the aftermath. Burnt trees and debris are a hazard to public safety. Clean up crews are working to clear out these areas.

There is a forest closure order in areas that are deemed to be hazardous. These orders will go into effect until January 6, 2021.

For more information on restrictions and closures of specific areas, visit www.fs.usda.gov/sierra.